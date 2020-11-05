Nick Saban answers whether he would enter politics

Nick Saban has had so much success coaching college football and is such a well known leader in Alabama that entering politics after he’s done coaching seems like a natural fit. But the Crimson Tide head football coach says politics are not for him.

Saban was asked this week about entering the political arena. The question came up because former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville won the U.S. Senate seat representing Alabama by beating out Doug Jones.

So will Saban go into politics?

“I can answer that part real quick: no,” Saban said on Wednesday.

Saban was happy for Tuberville and thinks the former Auburn coach will do a nice job as a U.S. Senator.

“Tommy’s always been someone who I have a tremendous amount of respect for. Yeah, we did compete against each other, but we’ve been really good friends for a long, long time, and I’m really happy for him.”

Saban is too laser-focused on being the best coach possible. His Alabama Crimson Tide are undefeated this season and looking to get back to the College Football Playoff after failing to make it last season. Having Dabo Swinney around at Clemson to push him probably keeps Saban even more focused on keeping the Bama program elite. There’s no time for him to worry about anything else. Saban didn’t even know four years ago when it was Election Day.