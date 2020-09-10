Ohio State should sue Big Ten over football cancellation, attorney general says

Ohio’s attorney general believes Ohio State University should sue the Big Ten for cancelling the college football season for its member schools this fall.

The Big Ten voted 11-3 on August 10 to cancel the fall football season. Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools to vote in favor of the fall season.

The decision to cancel the season, particularly while other conferences like the ACC, Big 12 and SEC, are playing, has angered many fans. Buckeyes fans, parents and players are upset about the outcome and have protested.

Now, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is ready to recommend that Ohio State sue the Big Ten for monetary damages over the cancellation, the Columbus Dispatch reported on Wednesday.

Yost believes the Big Ten did not have legal authority to cancel or delay the season. He also questioned the league’s ability to cancel non-conference games.

Yost’s comments could be considered a threat to the conference. The state would likely drop a lawsuit if the conference agreed to play this fall.

There was some chatter about a possible October start, though it was shot down by one athletic director.