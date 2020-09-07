Oregon OL Penei Sewell opts out, expected to be top-five pick

Another one of the nation’s top players has opted out of the upcoming college football season, as Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell has announced he is turning pro.

Sewell issued a statement on social media Monday announcing he will forego his junior year to focus on the NFL Draft.

The Pac-12 has postponed its fall season, and it’s unclear when the upcoming season will be held. Sewell will likely be one of many players from the conference who opt out in order to turn pro, as the college season could run into the 2021 NFL season.

Sewell is widely considered to be one of the top offensive tackles in the country. He’s a lock to be taken early in the first round.