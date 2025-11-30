Ex-Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald lands a new job

Former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald is heading back to the Big Ten in a new head coaching job.

Fitzgerald is being hired as the new head coach at Michigan State, according to multiple reports. It marks his first head coaching job since he was fired by Northwestern in 2022.

Fitzgerald was consistently heralded for guiding a Northwestern program that punched above its weight. He posted three 10-win seasons at the school and went 110-101 overall at a program not known for competing with the biggest schools in the Big Ten.

Michigan State apparently has no concerns about the hazing scandal that led to Fitzgerald’s departure from Northwestern. An investigation revealed multiple instances of hazing within the program, and Fitzgerald was fired despite questions about whether he had any knowledge of the incidents. He eventually sued Northwestern for wrongful termination, and the two sides settled out of court in August.

In addition, the end of his time at Northwestern was poor in terms of on-field results, as he went a combined 4-20 in his final two seasons at the helm.

The Spartans are trying to re-establish themselves as a Big Ten contender after several down seasons. They are betting that Fitzgerald will be able to replicate his best years at Northwestern, and that his final few seasons were an aberration.

Fitzgerald will replace Jonathan Smith, who was fired on Sunday after two seasons.