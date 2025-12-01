Rapper Toosii announces his college football commitment

Rapper Toosii announced earlier this year that he was planning to take a break from his music career to play college football, and he has now committed to a Division I program.

Toosii, whose real name is Nau’jour Grainger, was a star wide receiver and kick returner at Rolesville High School in Raleigh, N.C. The 25-year-old has been training for months in anticipation of a return to the gridiron, and he announced on Monday that he has committed to Syracuse.

“For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t. Thank you to the people who supported me as well, it never go unnoticed. To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven’t been back since. When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home,” Grainger wrote on X.

COMMITTED 🙏🏽 For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t. Thank… pic.twitter.com/WUNyvFV4KV — Toosii (@toosii2x) December 1, 2025

Grainger also received a scholarship offer from Sacramento State back in September. As he mentioned, he was originally from Syracuse before moving to North Carolina, so he had a connection to the Orange.

Grainger gave up playing football at age 16 so he could focus on his music career, which has become a success. He has more than 3 million monthly subscribers on Spotify and has had multiple platinum singles. Toosii also has millions of followers combined across his social media accounts.

Syracuse had an outstanding 10-3 season in head coach Fran Brown’s first year in 2024, but they took a step back this year. After beginning the season 3-1, the Orange lost eight straight and finished 3-9.