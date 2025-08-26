Recruit Savion Hiter reacts to the Bryce Underwood news

Savion Hiter may be a new member of the Michigan football family, but he certainly is already acting like he is a Wolverine through-and-through.

Hiter is the No. 1 running back recruit for the class of 2026. The 5-star running back from Louisa County High School in Mineral, Va., announced last week that he was committing to Michigan. He reacted to his commitment news via social media last week by writing “I’M HOME.” He also said last week that he was looking forward to celebrating his commitment.

Then on Tuesday, Hiter shared his reaction via X to the news that Michigan had named Bryce Underwood their starting quarterback. “QB1 #GoBlue” he wrote on X.

Hiter was congratulating a player who is likely to be his key teammate a year from now.

Underwood is a true freshman and was the No. 1 recruit for the 2025 class. Hiter is the No. 1 running back for the 2026 class, and Michigan is set to have both players. A lot can change in the recruiting game, but this is a good sign if you’re a Michigan fan.

Wondering what makes Hiter special? Just look at this highlight video: