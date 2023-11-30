College football player dies after collapsing during workout

Reed Ryan, a college football player for the University of Minnesota Duluth, died on Tuesday at the age of 22, a week after collapsing during a workout.

Ryan’s family wrote an obituary following the former defensive lineman’s death. They explained the circumstances surrounding the 22-year-old’s death.

“Reed went into cardiac arrest on November 21st following a football team workout in the weight-room doing what he loved. This was the result of an undetected genetic heart condition and a large, loving heart. The athletic training team was tremendous in their efforts to immediately initiate CPR and regain his pulse,” the obituary said.

Ryan was a defensive lineman and had 8 tackles in 9 games this season. He came to Minnesota Duluth after spending the previous four years with North Dakota State, where he won two FCS national championships.

Ryan was a star defensive lineman at Waunakee High School in Wisconsin, where he also wrestled for four years.

Minnesota Duluth announced the news of Ryan’s death on Wednesday.

UMD Bulldog Family, College Football Community Mourns the Passing of Reed Ryan Story: https://t.co/wJBClTcYKO pic.twitter.com/jP5IkkiahA — UMD Football (@UMD_Football) November 29, 2023

“Our staff and players are devastated about Reed’s passing,” UMD head football coach Curt Wiese said of Reed. “Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time. Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever. He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog, and what we can all aspire to be. To his family, thank you for allowing us to be part of his inspiring young life. Reed was a Bulldog through and through.”

Ryan was a four-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll member, spanning 2019-2022. He was enrolled at UMD’s school of business and economics and was double majoring in marketing and professional sales.