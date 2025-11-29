Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger talked trash to rival Texas A&M after game

The Texas Longhorns won bragging rights over the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night, and alumni were eager to seize on the opportunity.

Texas beat Texas A&M convincingly by a score of 27-17 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tex. on Saturday night. It marked the second consecutive win for the Longhorns since the rivalry was re-established last season.

In addition to opening the door for Texas to return to the College Football Playoff, Longhorns fans and former players got the right to taunt their rivals. Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger eagerly joined in.

“Best season in 30 years & they still can’t beat big bro,” Ehlinger wrote on X.

Best season in 30 years & they still can’t beat big bro 😂🤘🏼#PoorAggies — Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) November 29, 2025

Indeed, the Aggies entered Saturday’s contest at 11-0, only the second time this century that Texas A&M notched a double-digit win total on the season. They remain highly likely to make it to the College Football Playoff, but they will miss out on the SEC Championship as a result of Saturday’s defeat. The fact that this defeat came at the hands of Texas will only make it sting more.

Life is going well for Ehlinger. In addition to his Longhorns notching a big win, his Denver Broncos are on their way to the NFL playoffs.