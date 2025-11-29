Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger talked trash to rival Texas A&M after game

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Sam Ehlinger in his uniform
Aug 27, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) walks off the field with an injury during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns won bragging rights over the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night, and alumni were eager to seize on the opportunity.

Texas beat Texas A&M convincingly by a score of 27-17 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tex. on Saturday night. It marked the second consecutive win for the Longhorns since the rivalry was re-established last season.

In addition to opening the door for Texas to return to the College Football Playoff, Longhorns fans and former players got the right to taunt their rivals. Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger eagerly joined in.

“Best season in 30 years & they still can’t beat big bro,” Ehlinger wrote on X.

Indeed, the Aggies entered Saturday’s contest at 11-0, only the second time this century that Texas A&M notched a double-digit win total on the season. They remain highly likely to make it to the College Football Playoff, but they will miss out on the SEC Championship as a result of Saturday’s defeat. The fact that this defeat came at the hands of Texas will only make it sting more.

Life is going well for Ehlinger. In addition to his Longhorns notching a big win, his Denver Broncos are on their way to the NFL playoffs.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App