Report: Shane Beamer is frontrunner for South Carolina head coach job

The South Carolina head coaching search appears to be moving toward a conclusion with a frontrunner.

According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer is considered the leader in the search. Beamer has spoken with the school “multiple times” and has “pushed hard for the position,” according to the report.

The two other top candidates are said to be Louisiana coach Billy Napier and Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield. Napier was scheduled for a second meeting with South Carolina officials on Saturday. Satterfield also spoke with the school, but told Cameron Teague of the Courier Journal on Saturday that he will remain at Louisville, seemingly ruling himself out of the mix.

The 43-year-old Beamer is the son of longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer. He has served as an assistant head coach to Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma since 2018. Beamer has history with the Gamecocks, having served under Steve Spurrier as a defensive assistant and later recruiting coordinator. That helped him earn support from some key South Carolina alumni when it became clear he was a candidate.