 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 25, 2020

Shane Beamer receiving support from former Gamecocks for South Carolina job

November 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

South Carolina Gamecocks logo

Shane Beamer is among the candidates for the South Carolina Gamecocks head coaching job, and he is receiving support from former Gamecocks players.

South Carolina fired Will Muschamp two weeks ago so that they could get a start on their coaching search. They have already interviewed Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell in person thanks to his proximity to Columbia, S.C. The Athletic reports that South Carolina also has an interview lined up with Beamer. Army’s Jeff Monken, Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, and Louisiana Lafayette’s Billy Napier are other coaches reportedly in consideration.

Beamer, 43, is an assistant head coach at Oklahoma. He has served under Lincoln Riley for nearly three years, coaching H-backs, tight ends and special teams. Beamer is well-liked by former South Carolina players due to his history. From 2007-2011, Beamer coached on Steve Spurrier’s staff at South Carolina, working with linebackers and special teams, before moving to recruiting coordinator.

Melvin Ingram, who played at South Carolina from 2007-2011, supported Beamer’s candidacy and believes Shane will “bring that culture back.”

DeVonte Holloman, who played at South Carolina from 2009-2012, also supported Beamer.

Other players from that time, like Marcus Lattimore, DJ Swearinger and Stephen Garcia, also have voiced support for Beamer.

Having the support of former players helps, but is no guarantee that Beamer will land the job.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus