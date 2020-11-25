Shane Beamer receiving support from former Gamecocks for South Carolina job

Shane Beamer is among the candidates for the South Carolina Gamecocks head coaching job, and he is receiving support from former Gamecocks players.

South Carolina fired Will Muschamp two weeks ago so that they could get a start on their coaching search. They have already interviewed Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell in person thanks to his proximity to Columbia, S.C. The Athletic reports that South Carolina also has an interview lined up with Beamer. Army’s Jeff Monken, Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, and Louisiana Lafayette’s Billy Napier are other coaches reportedly in consideration.

Beamer, 43, is an assistant head coach at Oklahoma. He has served under Lincoln Riley for nearly three years, coaching H-backs, tight ends and special teams. Beamer is well-liked by former South Carolina players due to his history. From 2007-2011, Beamer coached on Steve Spurrier’s staff at South Carolina, working with linebackers and special teams, before moving to recruiting coordinator.

Melvin Ingram, who played at South Carolina from 2007-2011, supported Beamer’s candidacy and believes Shane will “bring that culture back.”

@GamecockFB LETS GET @CoachSBeamer IN SC AND BRING THAT CULTURE BACK!!!!! — KINGMEL (@MelvinIngram) November 20, 2020

DeVonte Holloman, who played at South Carolina from 2009-2012, also supported Beamer.

SHANE BEAMER — DeVonte Holloman (@HolloMan21) November 25, 2020

Other players from that time, like Marcus Lattimore, DJ Swearinger and Stephen Garcia, also have voiced support for Beamer.

Having the support of former players helps, but is no guarantee that Beamer will land the job.