Unsuspecting referee had viral moment during Wisconsin-Western Michigan game

One Western Michigan player decided to have some fun with a referee during his team’s college football season opener against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin scored a go-ahead touchdown to take a 19-14 lead with about 10 minutes to play at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc. on Friday niht.

The Badgers opted for a two-point conversion. They extended their lead to 21-14 after wide receiver Trech Kekahuna made a leaping grab toward the back of the end zone.

One referee was crouching underneath the goalposts to see if Kekahuna kept his feet in bounds. Western Michigan cornerback Nyquann Washington, for some reason, saw it as an opportunity to play a game of leapfrog.

Western Michigan is playing leap frog with the ref pic.twitter.com/5BlCQtadt1 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 31, 2024

Washington hurdled the unsuspecting referee, who shrugged it off like an absolute champ. The official got up and simply ruled the two-point conversion good like nothing had happened.

It’s unclear why exactly Washington thought that leapfrogging the referee was a good idea after his team had just failed to prevent a score. It would have made more sense had an overly excited player done it in celebration of a big-time play.

But in all fairness to Washington, the referee got in picture-perfect position to give a potential leapfrogger a boost.

Western Michigan, however, wasn’t able to leap past Wisconsin in the end. The Broncos started their season off 0-1 following a 28-14 loss to the Badgers.