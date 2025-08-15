Former 1,000-yard RB retiring from NFL at age 30

A veteran NFL running back is ready to go fishing at the ripe age of 30.

Matt Breida intends to retire from the NFL after seven career seasons, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Thursday. Fowler notes that the Miami Dolphins recently requested a workout with Breida, which he declined.

An ex-undrafted player out of Georgia Southern University, Breida managed to have a productive couple of years in the NFL after signing with the San Francisco 49ers as a UDFA in 2017. Breida posted 1,075 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns for the 49ers as their full-time starter in the 2018 season. While Breida ended up losing work in the backfield by 2019, he was a member of the San Francisco team that went to Super Bowl LIV that year.

The 49ers eventually traded Breida to the Miami Dolphins in 2020. By 2021 though, Breida had signed with Buffalo Bills, and by 2022, he had signed with the New York Giants.

Breida was a decent depth piece for the Giants, appearing in all 34 games for them between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. But his last NFL game appearance was in Jan. 2024, and his last time spent on an NFL roster was a brief reunion with the 49ers in Aug. 2024 (before Breida was released).

The 5-foot-10 Breida finishes his NFL career with 2,652 total yards rushing and 19 total rushing touchdowns. He also managed to produce some breathtaking highlights during his time in the league and will likely be remembered fondly by San Francisco fans.