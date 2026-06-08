Aaron Glenn reacts to Jets getting shut out of primetime next season

Aaron Glenn is by no means surprised that the NFL’s national TV partners aren’t high on his New York Jets .

The Jets were one of five NFL teams completely left off the prime time slate for the upcoming season, joining the Arizona Cardinals , Miami Dolphins , Las Vegas Raiders , and Tennessee Titans . The shutout comes a year after the Jets played only one game in a prime time slot — a Week 11 contest against the eventual AFC champion New England Patriots .

Glenn, who has played in his fair share of prime time games as a 15-year NFL veteran, believes that it’s on the Jets to prove they deserve a spotlight.

“To me, it’s more of you earn the right,” Glenn said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “And, yes, you can use that as motivation, but you earn the right. That’s the good thing about this league; you earn your right — players, coaches, everybody. You earn your right to get what you get in this league.”

Just two seasons ago, the Jets were tied with the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers as the only teams with six prime time games during the 2024 season. New York went 2-6 in those contests, and finished with a disappointing 5-12 record overall.

The Jets performed even worse last season during the team’s first campaign under Glenn. New York finished in a four-way tie for the league’s worst record at 3-14.

With the Jets’ quarterback room headlined by Cade Klubnik and the returning Geno Smith , the team isn’t exactly expected to follow in the footsteps of the New York Knicks and captivate the city next season.