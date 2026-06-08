Fans were shocked by Micah Parsons’ pick for the NFL’s top player

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons caused quite a stir on social media Monday when the NFL released a preview video about their upcoming annual Top 100 Players special.

A number of players were asked who they would pick for the No. 1 player in the league right now, and the league released a preview video on its X account. The most notable moment came during a montage of players naming their top player. Parsons says “Iceman,” apparently referring to Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams .

NFL Top 100 Players of 2026… coming soon. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bo0vGfnipP — NFL (@NFL) June 8, 2026

Parsons’ comment easily garnered the most attention considering the longstanding Bears-Packers rivalry. Some Bears fans celebrated and mocked Packers fans, a few Packers fans wanted an explanation, and at least some people were convinced that the clips were edited out of context just to get a reaction.

Micah Parsons said WHOM?! pic.twitter.com/40ZgC8SO8K — Chocolate Giddyup (@tyquta) June 8, 2026

Need the full video for context as to what the actual f*** just came out of Micah Parsons' mouth right there. — DB🧀 (@DB_GPG) June 8, 2026

Wait did Micah just say Caleb?? 😭😭 packers fans in shambles — Pranav (@teddybear0015) June 8, 2026

This gotta be clipped out of context because there’s no way 😂 — HowiKmetYourMother (@SoldierFields23) June 8, 2026

@MicahhParsons11 please tell me its not true — Yung Iron (@yungXiron) June 8, 2026

It is entirely possible that the NFL did some editing to make an out-of-context answer look more controversial, though they would really be doing Parsons dirty if they did so.

Williams broke the Packers’ hearts in last year’s playoffs, which makes this apparent pick even bolder. Parsons played no part in that game due to the torn ACL he suffered during the latter part of the regular season.

Williams threw for 4,000 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. He certainly could be the NFL’s best player at some point in his career, but few would argue that he is already there now in light of some of his competition.