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Fans were shocked by Micah Parsons’ pick for the NFL’s top player

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Micah Parsons with his helmet off
Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) following the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons caused quite a stir on social media Monday when the NFL released a preview video about their upcoming annual Top 100 Players special.

A number of players were asked who they would pick for the No. 1 player in the league right now, and the league released a preview video on its X account. The most notable moment came during a montage of players naming their top player. Parsons says “Iceman,” apparently referring to Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Parsons’ comment easily garnered the most attention considering the longstanding Bears-Packers rivalry. Some Bears fans celebrated and mocked Packers fans, a few Packers fans wanted an explanation, and at least some people were convinced that the clips were edited out of context just to get a reaction.

It is entirely possible that the NFL did some editing to make an out-of-context answer look more controversial, though they would really be doing Parsons dirty if they did so.

Williams broke the Packers’ hearts in last year’s playoffs, which makes this apparent pick even bolder. Parsons played no part in that game due to the torn ACL he suffered during the latter part of the regular season.

Williams threw for 4,000 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. He certainly could be the NFL’s best player at some point in his career, but few would argue that he is already there now in light of some of his competition.

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