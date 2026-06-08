Jacoby Brissett has reportedly made a decision amid his Cardinals holdout

Jacoby Brissett is still after more money from the Arizona Cardinals , but he appears to be ready to rejoin them after missing the team’s offseason program.

According to Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, the veteran signal-caller will show up at the Cardinals’ mandatory minicamp this week.

The 33-year-old Brissett signed a 2-year, $12.5 million contract with the Cardinals in 2025. That deal will pay him only $4.88 million in 2026, excluding escalators that could bring his total to $5.39 million.

Arizona has already informed Brissett that he will be their starter in the upcoming season, but Gardner Minshew II , who was signed by the Cardinals in March, has more guaranteed money than Brissett in 2026. Minshew inked a 1-year, $5.75 million contract with $5.14 million guaranteed with Arizona.

Whether Brissett and the Cardinals are close to a new contract or not, he has good reason to report this week, as he would be hit with a hefty $107,911 fine if he doesn’t show up. Getting docked such a large sum isn’t an ideal scenario for Brissett, especially while in the middle of negotiations for a reworked contract.

In 2025, his first season with the Cardinals, Brissett threw for 3,366 passing yards and 23 touchdowns against 8 interceptions on a 64.9% completion rate through 14 games with 12 starts.