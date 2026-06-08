Jacoby Brissett has reportedly made a decision amid his Cardinals holdout

Jacoby Brissett is still after more money from the Arizona Cardinals, but he appears to be ready to rejoin them after missing the team’s offseason program.
According to Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, the veteran signal-caller will show up at the Cardinals’ mandatory minicamp this week.
The 33-year-old Brissett signed a 2-year, $12.5 million contract with the Cardinals in 2025. That deal will pay him only $4.88 million in 2026, excluding escalators that could bring his total to $5.39 million.
Arizona has already informed Brissett that he will be their starter in the upcoming season, but Gardner Minshew II, who was signed by the Cardinals in March, has more guaranteed money than Brissett in 2026. Minshew inked a 1-year, $5.75 million contract with $5.14 million guaranteed with Arizona.
Whether Brissett and the Cardinals are close to a new contract or not, he has good reason to report this week, as he would be hit with a hefty $107,911 fine if he doesn’t show up. Getting docked such a large sum isn’t an ideal scenario for Brissett, especially while in the middle of negotiations for a reworked contract.
In 2025, his first season with the Cardinals, Brissett threw for 3,366 passing yards and 23 touchdowns against 8 interceptions on a 64.9% completion rate through 14 games with 12 starts.