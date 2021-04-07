49ers brass to watch Justin Fields’ next workout

The San Francisco 49ers are said to be targeting Mac Jones with the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. They are still doing their due diligence regardless.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared on Wednesday that Justin Fields is going to throw again for NFL teams on April 14. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are expected to attend this workout.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields will throw for NFL teams again on April 14… and this time, #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are expected to attend. Both were in Tuscaloosa watching #Bama QB Mac Jones (and others) while Fields had his first Pro Day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2021

Jones had two workouts in March. The second one conflicted with Fields’ first workout. Lynch and Shanahan attended Alabama’s second Pro Day rather than Fields’ workout. San Francisco also made a big trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up in the draft a few days after Jones’ first workout.

The Niners are expected to take Jones in the draft, but they’re definitely giving Fields a look.