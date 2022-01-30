Did Aaron Rodgers give indication he will remain with Packers?

The Green Bay Packers are prepared to respect Aaron Rodgers’ wishes if the star quarterback decides he wants to play elsewhere next season, but there have been some early signs that the team will have its MVP back in 2022.

Rodgers remained in Green Bay for a few days following the Packers’ disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The 38-year-old met with head coach Matt LaFleur and others to discuss the direction of the team. That left the Packers with a feeling of “cautious optimism” that Rodgers intends to stick around.

The Packers want Rodgers back, but they have to do deal with some salary cap issues. Rodgers is scheduled to count $46 million against the cap in 2022. Green Bay would likely have to find a way to reduce that number, especially if they want to retain another one of their stars who is seeking a huge contract.

While their season ended with a whimper, the Packers were the best team in the NFL during the regular season. If Rodgers wants to win another Super Bowl, his best chance to do that is probably in Green Bay. There was a point last year where he seemed like he had made up his mind about leaving, but that is far from a guarantee now.

Rodgers became a huge story last offseason when he held out. It does not sound like he has any plans to do that again this year.

