Did Aaron Rodgers hint at potential return date in social media post?

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he intends to try to play again this season, and he might be offering some cryptic social media hints about a potential return.

Rodgers took to Instagram on Friday to make a post promoting Zenith, a watch brand that he works with. The post was cryptically captioned “A little more time…”

Aaron Rodgers IG post. Zenith is the watch company he works with. “A little more time…” 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/59YM4HLHMA — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) November 3, 2023

Some quickly viewed the post as a subtle hint about a possible return date. Many noted the second hand being directly on the number 12, with another part of the display showing the number 28. The Jets happen to have a game on Dec. 28 against the Cleveland Browns.

Is @AaronRodgers12 aiming to return on 12/28 against the Browns? Thursday Night Football… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qQHbtlr5OK — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 3, 2023

It is entirely possible, if not likely, that this is nothing. Rodgers may even have done it on purpose knowing he would get this kind of reaction. Considering how serious he is about trying to play again in 2023 despite tearing his Achilles in Week 1, it is at least worth consideration, though.

For what it’s worth, Rodgers underwent a special procedure with the aim of returning to the field much faster than is usually required after this type of injury. Dec. 28 would mark just over three-and-a-half months since he suffered the injury, which would be exceptionally fast even by the standards of that procedure.