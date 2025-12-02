2-time Pro Bowl WR has landed with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a former Pro Bowl wide receiver as they look to make a late-season playoff push.

Adam Thielen was claimed off waivers by the Steelers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The Minnesota Vikings had waived Thielen on Monday at the 35-year-old’s request.

Thielen had asked the Vikings for his release because he wanted an opportunity to play a bigger role with a contending team. He is planning to retire at the end of the 2025 season. Veteran players who are cut between the trade deadline and the end of the season need to clear waivers before they can become free agents, and the Steelers put in a claim for Thielen.

Thielen was in his second stint with the Vikings. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the team from 2013-2022. He had his best seasons in Minnesota in 2017 and 2018, and he made the Pro Bowl both years. He was also named a Second-team All-Pro in 2017. Thielen had 113 catches for 1,373 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2018.

Thielen signed with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent following the 2022 season. He was traded back to the Vikings this past offseason.

In 11 games this year, Thielen has just 8 catches for 18 yards. He was still productive last season with 48 catches for 615 yards and 5 touchdowns in 10 games with the Panthers.

The Steelers fell to 6-6 with their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. They remain in the playoff hunt, but they are searching for ways to improve their offense as Aaron Rodgers battles a fractured left hand. Thielen is the type of experienced player who might be able to contribute down the stretch.