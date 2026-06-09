AJ Brown had a bold farewell message for Eagles

AJ Brown had a very bold farewell message for the Philadelphia Eagles after the team dealt him to the New England Patriots .

Brown was at the Eagles’ facility last week to pick up some of his belongings and say his goodbyes. The team hangs pictures of its Pro Bowl players at the facility and has the players sign them, so Brown took the opportunity to write a message on the his.

That message, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network: “The best to ever play here. Always open.”

From @gmfb: A.J. Brown stopped by the #Eagles’ facility last week to pick up some items, say goodbye and leave a parting message on the wall.



Meanwhile, as for the conspiracy theory floating around on what led to the Brown-Hurts rift, Big Dom and others are adamant it’s bogus. pic.twitter.com/M134pe9j8d — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 9, 2026

It is certainly a matter of debate as to whether Brown is even the greatest Eagles wide receiver of all time, but if he wanted to leave his mark, he undoubtedly did that. As Garafolo noted, the photo will stay up, so Brown’s message will be displayed going forward whether the team likes it or not.

Brown’s final year in Philadelphia was plagued by rumors of a dysfunctional relationship with Jalen Hurts and his own obvious frustrations with the offense. That evolved into an offseason saga regarding whether he would be dealt or not. When he finally did get shipped to the Patriots, the prevailing emotion seemed to be one of relief more than anything else.