Andy Reid had words for Travis Kelce before possible Arrowhead farewell

The Kansas City Chiefs will not be part of the fray in the NFL playoffs, which feels unusual given their dynastic aura in the past several seasons. NFL fans may also have a new era to prepare for, as this season could be the final one in the league for superstar tight end Travis Kelce.

With the possibility that Taylor Swift’s fiancé would hang up his cleats after the 2025 NFL campaign, at least a few people believe that Kansas City’s Week 17 game against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., could be Kelce’s NFL career’s final home game.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said he has no idea about Kelce’s plans regarding a possible retirement, but he is well aware of the great legacy the tight end has built in the NFL.

“I think his numbers and personality and the person, I think, speak for themselves,” Reid said of Kelce on Tuesday, via Sam Jane of The Athletic.

“He’s a phenomenal person. He’s great for the community (and) has been great for the community. He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization.”

Whatever Kelce decides, and despite how the season has turned out for the Chiefs, he’s clearly proven himself to be a winner in the highest stage of football.

The 36-year-old Kelce has three Super Bowl rings, 11 Pro Bowl nods and is the owner of multiple NFL records.