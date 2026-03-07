Sean Payton had the best reaction to the Maxx Crosby trade

Few people were more excited about the Las Vegas Raiders’ trade of Maxx Crosby than Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton.

FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer revealed that Payton had texted him in celebration after news broke that Crosby was heading to the Baltimore Ravens. The Denver Broncos coach even added that he had texted Crosby jokingly offering to pay for the star edge rusher’s one-way plane ticket to Baltimore.

Payton made it very clear, of course, that this was all in jest.

“You are an inspiration to watch and compete against,” Payton said he told Crosby.

Sean Payton called me soooo fired up the Raiders traded Maxx Crosby and even just texted Maxx saying he’s offering to pay a private plane one-way flight to Baltimore, happy to see him out of the division. Funny



But also added, “You are an inspiration to watch and compete… — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 7, 2026

Payton will be understandably thrilled to see Crosby leaving the AFC West. The 28-year-old edge rusher has 69.5 career sacks, and 16.5 of them have come against Denver. Bo Nix will be relieved not to have to deal with that anymore.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, Crosby is not leaving the AFC entirely. Still, Payton will be feeling better about this move than Joe Burrow undoubtedly will be.