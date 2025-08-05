4-time Pro Bowl LB announces his retirement from NFL

Longtime Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has decided to call it a career.

Barr announced on Monday through his foundation, Raise the Barr, that he is retiring from the NFL. The foundation shared the news in a Facebook post.

“After an amazing ten-year career, Anthony Barr will officially retire from the NFL in just a few weeks,” the post read. “From the start, he used his platform not just to play, but to build Raise The Barr, turning his success on the field into real impact for families like his. While his football days are coming to a close, Anthony will remain focused on the mission, because the families counting on us need support now more than ever.”

Barr played in the NFL for 10 seasons, nine of which were spent with the Vikings. He had a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

The Vikings drafted Barr with the No. 9 overall pick out of UCLA in 2014. He immediately became one of Minnesota’s best defensive players and made the Pro Bowl four consecutive years from 2015-2018. Barr battled injuries in the latter half of his career, which resulted in his production tailing off.

Barr finishes his career with 554 total tackles, 18.5 sacks, 32 passes defended and 5 interceptions.