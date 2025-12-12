Todd Bowles goes off on rant after brutal loss to Falcons

Todd Bowles was not a happy man speaking in front of reporters following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ painful 29-28 loss on Thursday night to Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The loss was Tampa Bay’s fifth in six games and allowed the Carolina Panthers to sneak into the top of the NFC South standings, at least momentarily.

Bowles made sure to let everyone know how he felt after such a stinging defeat that put his team in jeopardy of missing the NFL playoffs.

“It’s inexcusable, you don’t make excuses,” Bowles said in the postgame press conference, via NFL reporter Ari Meirov. “You gotta [expletive] care enough, where this [expletive] hurts. You gotta [expletive] care enough where this [expletive] hurts.”

A pissed off #Bucs HC Todd Bowles dropped 7 F-bombs in his postgame presser when asked what he’ll tell his locker room after the 4th-quarter collapse. pic.twitter.com/1RjCz455Nw https://t.co/EB4BpMEOVc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 12, 2025

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they can’t turn the seven F-bombs that Bowles dropped into points, as they now wonder what’s going to happen to them the rest of the 2025 NFL season.

The Buccaneers had a 14-point lead after wide receiver Chris Godwin scored on a 3-yard touchdown off a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield, but that turned out to be the last points of the night for Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, the Falcons scored two touchdowns in the fourth period and nailed the game-winning field goal as time expired to escape with a narrow victory and hurt Tampa Bay’s chances of clinching a spot in the postseason.