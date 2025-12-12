Larry Brown Sports

Bijan Robinson apologizes for saying ‘Smear the Queer’

Bijan Robinson warming up with the Falcons
Aug 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson apologized for a comment he made following his team’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

Robinson was interviewed on “TNF Nightcap” after his team’s 29-28 victory over the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. When Richard Sherman made reference to Robinson making defenders miss like it was a backyard game, Robinson agreed by saying he grew up playing “Smear the Queer.”

After the interview, Robinson apologized for the comment on X, as “queer” is generally regarded as a homophobic slur.

The childhood game, now typically known as “Kill the Carrier,” involves one person who is the carrier and everyone else attempting to take the ball from them. The name Robinson referenced was much more commonly used at the time he would have been playing it.

Robinson ran 19 times for 93 yards and a touchdown, and also added eight catches for 82 yards in the win.

