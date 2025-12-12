Larry Brown Sports

Mike Evans went ballistic on the sidelines amid Bucs collapse

by
Mike Evans wearing a helmet.
Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mike Evans did not hide his emotions on the sideline near the end of Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

After witnessing the Bucs’ 14-point lead evaporate in the fourth period, Evans went absolutely nuts, as shown on the game’s broadcast.

The Buccaneers’ meltdown concluded when Falcons kicker Zane Gonzalez made the game-winning field goal that must have felt like a punch to the gut for the entire Bucs squad — including Evans — as the Bucs absorbed a 29-28 loss.

But Evans was so upset that he did not even bother to stay on the sidelines to watch Gonzalez’s 43-yard goal complete the Falcons’ incredible comeback, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Buccaneers entered Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season needing a win to stay atop the NFC South standings, but the loss to Kirk Cousins and company allowed the Carolina Panthers to move into first place in the division, at least until Sunday.

Evans had just been activated from injured reserve after missing six games because of a collarbone issue, and his return to action was supposed to give Todd Bowles’ squad a nice lift amid the team’s struggles.

In any case, the former Texas A&M Aggies star led the Bucs in the Falcons game with 132 receiving yards on six catches and 12 targets.

.

