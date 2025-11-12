Former NFL star Antonio Brown has been placed under house arrest as he awaits trial for an attempted murder charge.

Brown appeared in a Florida courtroom on Wednesday for the first time since he was extradited to the United States from Dubai and formally charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors asked Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer to place Brown in custody without bail, but the request was denied.

According to David K. Li of NBC News, Judge Glazer ordered Brown to remain under house arrest and wear a GPS monitor. Bail was set at $25,000. Brown was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victim in his case, who is Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu.

A warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest in Florida’s Miami-Dade County in June on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm. The charge stems from a shooting at a celebrity boxing event in May.

A video that surfaced in May claimed to show Brown getting involved in a large fight after a Miami celebrity kickboxing event put on by the popular Internet streamer Adin Ross. The video, which can you can see here, showed Brown getting tackled to the ground by multiple unidentified individuals and responding by kicking one of those individuals. Reports claimed that Brown fired gunshots during the incident.

Brown, 37, was spotted in the Middle East after the June 11 warrant was issued. Police said he was not considered to be on the run, as he was already out of the country when the warrant was issued.

Nantambu is a 41-year-old artist from New Orleans. He was later arrested on an unrelated charge over a protest at the Super Bowl.

Brown has made countless unsavory headlines over the years, especially ever since his last NFL appearance in 2021. He was revealed to be in some major financial trouble prior to the Miami incident.