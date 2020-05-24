Report: Antonio Brown receiving little interest from NFL teams

As it stands, it certainly doesn’t sound likely that Antonio Brown will be playing in the NFL in 2020.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Brown is receiving little interest from NFL teams largely due to the looming threat of a long suspension pending an NFL investigation.

“Let’s go to Antonio Brown — now, this is an interesting case because the NFL, I’m told, is still reviewing his personal conduct case that there is just a lot to unpack,” Fowler said, via Garrett Stepien of 247 Sports. “You have the September allegations, of course, of sexual assault and rape. You have an incident with a truck driver that resulted in battery charges.

“And so, there’s just not a lot of buzz right now, league-wide, about signing Antonio Brown. And that’s in part because there could be a lengthy suspension coming for him. So despite the talent, hardly a slam dunk that he plays in 2020.”

Brown has tried to undo some of the damage he did over the last year, but it’s too late. He’s being investigated for sexual assault and has been charged with battery in a separate incident. That’s led to a lengthy NFL investigation, and clearly teams aren’t confident that he’ll be absolved.

The four-time All-Pro receiver is still just 31, so he has time to get back into the league. His conduct is preventing that in a big way.