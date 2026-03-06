Kyler Murray has interest in joining a surprising team

Quarterback Kyler Murray has his eyes on a surprising team in free agency, according to one new claim.

Murray has interest in signing with the Indianapolis Colts, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. This is despite the fact that Murray would not necessarily be guaranteed a starting quarterback job for the entire 2026 season.

The Colts want to bring back Daniel Jones and have already used the transition tag on him. However, Jones may not be ready for the start of 2026 as he recovers from a torn Achilles. In signing with the Colts, Murray would get a full offseason of starter reps and a chance to play early in the season. Coach Shane Steichen also has a good track record with quarterbacks, which could appeal to Murray.

Despite using the transition tag on Jones, the Colts would have no trouble making this work financially. Since the Arizona Cardinals plan to release Murray, they will still be paying off his contract, enabling the quarterback to sign elsewhere for the minimum.

The assumption all along has been that Murray will want to sign somewhere where he will definitely be the starting quarterback. He would not have those assurances in Indianapolis, but may simply see it as the best football fit. He would then be able to hit free agency again next year, ideally with his stock much improved.

Murray was limited to just five games last season due to a foot injury. In 2024, his last healthy season, he threw for 3,851 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Cardinals went 8-9.