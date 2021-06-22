Antonio Brown has probation terminated a year early

Antonio Brown has had numerous legal issues in recent years, but the star wide receiver put one of them in the rearview on Tuesday.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, said in a statement that the seven-time Pro Bowler has completed his probation that stemmed from an incident in which he allegedly attacked a moving truck driver. The probation was completed a full year ahead of schedule:

Brown was arrested last year after he and his trainer were accused of attacking a moving truck driver at Brown’s home in Hollywood, Calif. Brown was arrested and pleaded no contest to a felony battery charge a year ago. The driver, Anton Tumanov, claims he was moving Brown’s belongings from California to Florida last year when he was “met with resistance and violence.” Brown and his trainer allegedly became violent with Tumanov over a payment issue. You can read more details from the incident here.

Tumanov filed a lawsuit against Brown last month. The suit is still pending.

Brown, 32, caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He recently re-signed with the team on a one-year deal.