Saturday, May 28, 2022

Antonio Brown reveals plans for 2022 NFL season

May 28, 2022
by Alex Evans
Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown has apparently made a decision about whether or not he will play in the NFL this season.

Brown attended Saturday’s Fan Controlled Football league game between the Knights of Degan and 8OKI Football Club. During an in-game interview, he revealed that he wouldn’t be playing in 2022.

“We gonna see you playing next season?” Brown was asked.

“Nah,” he said. “Don’t play yourself looking at me to play.”

Brown was a member of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-winning team during the 2020 season. He was released after an epic meltdown in January.

Earlier this offseason, Brown had expressed interest in returning to one of his former teams so he could retire with them.

In seven games in 2021, Brown caught 42 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns.

