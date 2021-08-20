Baker Mayfield says he and Daniel Jones are ‘good’ despite past issue

Baker Mayfield made some remarks about Daniel Jones two years ago that came off as rather insulting, but there is apparently no lingering tension between the two quarterbacks.

In a lengthy GQ profile that was published in August 2019, Mayfield said he was in disbelief that the New York Giants drafted Jones with the sixth overall pick. Mayfield said the decision “blows my mind,” but he later explained that he did not mean it in a negative way.

With the Cleveland Browns getting set to face the New York Giants in a preseason game on Sunday, Mayfield was asked about his relationship with Jones.

“We’re good. We’re great,” Mayfield said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “He came down to Austin when Colt (McCoy) was with the Giants and we all hung out. We’re good. We talked through that.”

Mayfield claimed after his GQ comments went viral that he was really talking about the flaws of evaluating quarterbacks. He said he was equally surprised that the Browns used the No. 1 overall pick on him. You can read Mayfield’s full explanation here.

It’s no surprise that there are no hard feelings between Mayfield and Jones. For starters, the interview was two years ago. Mayfield also didn’t say anything shockingly offensive, and the remarks probably were blown out of proportion a bit. Jones might be motivated by what Mayfield said, but that doesn’t mean he’ll hold it against him.