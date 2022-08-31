Baker Mayfield denies saying quote about facing Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is downplaying remarks he supposedly made about facing the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund said Mayfield had made some vulgar, but light-hearted comments about how he was going to “f— them up” when facing his former team in the season opener. On Wednesday, Mayfield addressed the remarks, and denied saying anything like what he was alleged to have said.

Baker Mayfield said he didn’t say what he was alleged to about effing up the Browns. pic.twitter.com/rtIcxeVH3H — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 31, 2022

“First, I didn’t say it.,” Mayfield said when asked about the remarks. “There’s history that I played there the last four years. I’m an extremely competitive person. Everybody knows that. … That is not how I phrased it. It’s not even what I said.”

There is no reason to believe anyone would have been particularly bothered by the quote as it was shared. Whatever happened apparently took place in a light-hearted conversation, so it’s hardly as if Mayfield was making a public vow here.

On the other hand, Mayfield has little to gain by making this bulletin board material. Still, everyone knows he has this one marked down on his calendar. The former No. 1 pick even said so himself, so it’s no secret.