Bears rookie to miss entire 2025 season for ‘personal’ reason

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles stayed cryptic Tuesday when asked about the ongoing situation involving rookie cornerback Zah Frazier.

The UTSA has not participated in team workouts or practices since the Bears’ rookie minicamp back in May. He was eventually placed on the Non-Football Injury/Illness list.

While speaking to reporters, Poles described the current situation with Frazier without providing any concrete details. Poles did indicate that Frazier’s ongoing ordeal “happened before” he became a member of the Bears, which arguably raises more questions than answers.

“He had a situation that presented itself in a category that I would say [is] ‘personal,'” Poles said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “As we dug into it, tried to help him out, it revealed itself as something that happened before he got here. So, credit to our staff finding the root cause of what he was going through.

“Kind of a bummer on the front end, but I think because of everyone’s hard work and care here we got him on the right path.”

Poles confirmed that Frazier would be “down for the year,” but would be working closely with medical staff to prepare for next season. The 24-year-old is also expected to participate in team meetings and keep up in the weight room throughout the 2025 campaign.

The Bears drafted Frazier as the first compensatory pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In his final season at UTSA, the defensive back led the American Conference with six interceptions.