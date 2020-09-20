Report: Bears want to extend Allen Robinson, turned away trade inquiries

Allen Robinson went public with his frustrations toward the Chicago Bears this week when he removed all references to the team from his social media pages, but the team is not on the verge of trading the star wide receiver.

The Bears have begun discussing a contract extension with Robinson’s representatives, though the two sides do not sound close to a deal. Despite that, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that teams inquired about potentially trading for Robinson this week and were told he is not going anywhere.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Bears don't want to trade WR Allen Robinson. They want to make him a member of the organization for a long time. Talks restarted this week. pic.twitter.com/jJ6fTCwfWP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020

Rapoport says Robinson and the Bears have exchanged offers, which is a good start. He described the team as “determined to make (Robinson) a Bear for a long time.”

Robinson scrubbed all mentions of the Bears from his social media pages on Tuesday. A report then surfaced that he has asked the team to trade him, but Robinson appeared to shoot that down when he addressed the situation.

Robinson is in the final year of a three-year deal he signed with Chicago back in 2018. He is making $14 million this season, which is well below the top-paid players at his position. You can understand why he wants an extension following a season in which he caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns.