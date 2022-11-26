Bills reuniting with former wide receiver

The Buffalo Bills are kicking it back to Josh Allen’s sophomore season.

Buffalo announced on Saturday that they have reunited with wide receiver John Brown. The eight-year NFL veteran Brown will be joining the Bills’ practice squad.

Brown, 32, played for the Bills for two seasons from 2019 to 2020. 2019 in particular was a great year for Brown in Buffalo as he caught 72 passes for 1,060 yards (both career-highs) and six touchdowns. Brown also delivered one very memorable trick play for Buffalo in the playoffs that year.

Since leaving the Bills, Brown has made stops in Denver, Jacksonville, and Tampa Bay (though he was unsigned to this point of the 2022 NFL season). While Brown may not see much (if any) game action during this go-around with Buffalo, he is a depth piece that Bills fans will be glad to have back.