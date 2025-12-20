Bills signing 4-time Pro Bowler after he got waived by division rival

The Buffalo Bills are adding a veteran piece to their lineup with the playoffs just around the corner.

The Bills are planning to sign linebacker Matthew Judon to the team’s practice squad, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Judon was waived by the Miami Dolphins earlier this week and was able to clear waivers to become a free agent.

The #Bills hosted veteran edge Matthew Judon today and they intend to sign him to their practice squad, per The Insiders. Potential help for the playoff push from the former Dolphin. pic.twitter.com/xkSyr2DvK8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2025

Judon earned four Pro Bowl nods throughout his career and even received Defensive Player of the Year votes for his stellar 2022 campaign. Judon was a defensive force for the New England Patriots that season, recording 15.5 sacks across a full season.

Judon’s relationship with the Patriots crumbled the following season over a contract dispute, leading New England to trade him to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. The Patriots were reportedly “sick” of Judon during his final year in Foxborough.

The former Division II standout has yet to regain his 2022 season form. Judon has totaled just 9.5 sacks since 2023 and has yet to record a single sack this season.

The Bills are hoping a change of scenery and a playoff push could help Judon find his footing once again.