49ers make decision on Brandon Aiyuk’s future

Brandon Aiyuk has likely played his final game as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers placed Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list on Saturday, according to multiple reports. That makes the wide receiver ineligible to return this season.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area added that the move likely ensures that the two sides will head their separate ways this offseason.

Aiyuk’s likely departure ends a rather bizarre tenure with the team. He appeared to be developing into a star, but a protracted contract negotiation led to bad feelings between the two sides. Though they eventually got a deal done worth $120 million, the 49ers came to regret it, especially after he suffered a serious knee injury in 2024.

Aiyuk has not played this season, and the 49ers were disappointed enough with his rehab work that they voided some of his guaranteed money. A split was seen as likely even before Saturday, with the wide receiver set to give away a lot of money just to leave San Francisco.

In his last fully healthy season of 2023, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.