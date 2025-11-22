Breece Hall publicly rips ‘pathetic’ Jets reporter

Breece Hall does not have a lot of love for one particular reporter covering his team.

The New York Jets decided earlier this week to bench starting quarterback Justin Fields ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Backup QB Tyrod Taylor, the former Pro Bowler, will be starting under center on Sunday instead.

Brian Costello of the New York Post revealed on Friday that he asked Fields about the benching while at Fields’ locker earlier that day. Fields said that he was about to get a massage and did not have time to talk. Upon being pressed further by Costello, Fields replied, “There’s no reaction. That’s life. S–t happens.”

That post from Costello drew the ire of the Jets running back Hall, who publicly ripped Costello in a post to X of his own.

“Pathetic move by you tbh,” Hall wrote to Costello. “Wish some of yall [sic] would grow up and stop acting like little kids nagging somebody till they get mad lol.”

Fields started nine of the first 10 games of the season for the Jets, only missing Week 3 against Tampa Bay with a concussion (a game that Taylor also drew the start in). But the results have been extremely uneven with Fields throwing for an underwhelming 1,259 yards and seven touchdowns overall as the Jets have gone just 2-8.

Meanwhile, Hall, the former second-round pick, has had a challenging year as well, facing trade rumors (before the trade deadline ultimately passed) and also expressing his disapproval of some of the Jets’ roster moves. Now Hall is expressing his disapproval of something else in the form of Costello’s reporting.