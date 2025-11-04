Jets player is ‘sick’ over team’s trades

One New York Jets player is feeling “sick” about the moves his team made today.

Running back Breece Hall had a strong reaction to the Jets’ decision to trade cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. On X, Hall posted he was happy for the players who got moves elsewhere, but “sick” about the state of his current team.

Sick about my bruddas man🫩 happy for them but man im sick rn. — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) November 4, 2025

Hall himself has been the subject of many trade rumors this year, and has offered some indication that he wanted out. He did not ultimately get his wish, as the Jets held onto him despite their willingness to trade Gardner and Williams.

Obviously, for someone like Hall who has trade value, this is a huge letdown. The Jets are going nowhere this season, and instead of going to potential contenders like Williams and especially Gardner, Hall will be playing out the string.

Hall has been relatively productive for the Jets this season. He has 581 yards on 117 carries with two touchdowns, and for better or worse, should continue to see plenty of work out of the team’s backfield.