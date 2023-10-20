Raiders decide on starting quarterback for Week 7 game

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a decision regarding who will start at quarterback for the team against the Bears in Week 7.

The Raiders on Thursday ruled out Jimmy Garoppolo for the game due to a back injury. The Raiders were deciding between Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell for Week 7 and are going with Hoyer.

Brian Hoyer will be the starting quarterback for the Raiders against the Bears, per source. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 20, 2023

O’Connell got the start in the Raiders’ Week 4 loss to the Chargers. The rookie was sacked seven times and got pulverized by Khalil Mack.

When Garoppolo exited the Raiders’ 21-17 win over the Patriots in Week 6, it was Hoyer who replaced him, not O’Connell. The veteran quarterback went 6/10 for 102 yards in his limited action.

Hoyer, 38, has been in the NFL since the 2009 season. This will be just his fourth start since 2018. His teams have gone 0-3 in his recent starts. Despite that, the Raiders are still listed as slight favorites at Chicago.