 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 20, 2023

Raiders decide on starting quarterback for Week 7 game

October 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
The Raiders logo at midfield

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of the Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a decision regarding who will start at quarterback for the team against the Bears in Week 7.

The Raiders on Thursday ruled out Jimmy Garoppolo for the game due to a back injury. The Raiders were deciding between Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell for Week 7 and are going with Hoyer.

O’Connell got the start in the Raiders’ Week 4 loss to the Chargers. The rookie was sacked seven times and got pulverized by Khalil Mack.

When Garoppolo exited the Raiders’ 21-17 win over the Patriots in Week 6, it was Hoyer who replaced him, not O’Connell. The veteran quarterback went 6/10 for 102 yards in his limited action.

Hoyer, 38, has been in the NFL since the 2009 season. This will be just his fourth start since 2018. His teams have gone 0-3 in his recent starts. Despite that, the Raiders are still listed as slight favorites at Chicago.

Article Tags

Brian HoyerLas Vegas Raiders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus