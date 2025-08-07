Brian Schottenheimer makes change in response to Colin Cowherd

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer took note of Colin Cowherd’s criticism of his wardrobe choices.

Scottenheimer appeared for his media availability on Wednesday with his visor on backward. He quickly turned it around, however, and laughingly offered an apology to Cowherd.

“Oh, my bad, sorry Colin Cowherd,” Schottenheimer said.

Brian Schottenheimer walked up to his press conference with a backwards visor. He then turned it around.



"Oh, my bad, sorry @colincowherd."



Cowherd recently vented about Schottenheimer’s backwards visor on his “The Herd” show, referring to the wardrobe choice as “selfish and narcissistic.” Many found Cowherd’s fixation on such a minor thing to be ridiculous, and judging by Schottenheimer’s sarcastic response, he probably agrees.

Schottenheimer is entering his first season as coach of the Cowboys and has seemingly tried to project a relaxed appearance to his new players. It has not exactly helped distract from the much bigger issues facing the team right now, but at the very least, the new coach has not been the cause of any controversy.

Cowherd himself has not always been correct on his own radio show. He might consider himself a bit fortunate that Schottenheimer took it easy on him by not bringing any of those past blunders up.