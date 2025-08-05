Colin Cowherd goes off on Brian Schottenheimer over backwards hat

Colin Cowherd has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer is entering his first season as the head coach of the Cowboys. The former offensive coordinator seems determined to lead with an engaging, laid-back style, and his choice of headwear is a representation of that. It has also infuriated Cowherd, who has made it known over the years that he doesn’t like the backwards hat look.

During Monday’s edition of his “The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd” show, Cowherd blasted Schottenheimer for always wearing a backwards visor. The longtime radio host referenced some of Schottenheimer’s press conferences where the coach is sitting in front of a Bank of America backdrop.

“I do think if you’re the head coach or the quarterback of an organization and you do press conferences, you’re not only representing yourself, that’s very selfish and narcissistic, you are representing the Dallas Cowboys and you’re representing Bank of America,” Cowherd said. “That’s probably a huge team sponsor. They probably paid $8 million or something like that, $7 million to the Cowboys.”

Cowherd ranted about how there is a reason country clubs and other prestigious places have strict dress codes. He said if he were in charge of the Cowboys, he would want Schottenheimer to dress more professionally rather than looking “like a guy that’s here to move my couch.”

“Men often don’t think of others in social situations. It’s ‘how do I look?’ I think women tend to be a little more self-aware, a little less narcissism,” Cowherd added. “So when you sit in front of a podium, you’re representing the Cowboys, you’re representing Bank of America, you’re representing a $12 billion organization. I think you gotta do better as a head coach than a visor backwards. That’s just my take.”

"You're representing a $12 billion corporation. I think you gotta do better as a head coach than a visor backwards."@colincowherd and @jasonrmcintyre have strong feelings about Brian Schottenheimer's press conference appearance pic.twitter.com/HUTSlUvc9Z — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 4, 2025

Many fans were quick to point out that Cowherd also works for a multi-billion dollar corporation and has made numerous on-air blunders over the years, many of which were the direct result of him not being prepared.

The Cowboys have had much bigger problems to worry about in recent weeks, so we doubt Jerry Jones is too concerned with the direction Schottenheimer’s visor is facing. Schottenheimer is also trying to help Dallas return to the postseason, and that is all that matters at the moment.

If things start to go poorly for the Cowboys this season, we can expect to hear plenty more from Cowherd about Schottenheimer’s visor.