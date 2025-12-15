Brock Purdy apologizes moments after taunting Titans defender

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did little to shed his nice guy persona after Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Purdy scrambled for a first down on what was meant to be a play-action pass early in the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Purdy ran down the sideline for 26 yards before finally getting cornered by Titans linebacker Cody Barton.

The 49ers star showboated a little bit before going out of bounds. Purdy taunted Barton by extending the football to the defender’s face as he stepped toward the sideline.

It didn’t take long before Purdy felt remorse over the gesture. He went back up to Barton and apologized for showing him up.

Purdy may have been feeling himself during the play, as he completely fooled linebacker Cedric Gray with a pump fake before running into Barton. He had also thrown two touchdowns at that point to give the 49ers a 24-10 lead. Purdy closed the drive out with his third TD of the game.

Purdy had his best game of the season Sunday in the 37-24 win over the Titans. The Niners star went 23/30 for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Let the man showboat a little bit.