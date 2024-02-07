Brock Purdy gets asked about his unflattering famous lookalike

Brock Purdy’s Super Bowl media session this week took an unexpected twist.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback Purdy met with reporters in Las Vegas on Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the media sessions are often notorious for the zany questions that get asked, one reporter took it a whole new level during Purdy’s availability.

A post to X went viral this week by a user claiming that they had found Purdy’s lookalike — Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged assassin of president John F. Kennedy. You can see the post here.

While most wrote off the post as your usual Internet tomfoolery, a reporter at Purdy’s media session actually decided to ask him about it. Purdy said he hadn’t seen the post and clearly didn’t sound too enthused about it.

Brock Purdy isn't feeling the Lee Harvey Oswald comp … 😅 pic.twitter.com/zTGkWyEGCd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 6, 2024

There is obviously not a lot to like about that comparison for Purdy. He is trying to hit open receivers, not open motorcades, and he wants Warren Sharp to be talking about him, not The Warren Commission.

The former Mr. Irrelevant Purdy will have to be at the top of his game on Sunday to lead the 49ers to their first Super Bowl win since 1995. Especially with all of the loud critics that Purdy has, there will be a lot more eyes on his work than just Abraham Zapruder’s.