Broncos reportedly remain interested in Aaron Rodgers trade

The Denver Broncos were linked to Aaron Rodgers back when the reigning NFL MVP was unhappy with the Green Bay Packers, and that interest has apparently not waned.

The Broncos remain interested in potentially trading for Rodgers after the 2021 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. While Rodgers and the Packers have worked out their differences for the time being, Green Bay has essentially agreed to trade him after the season if he wants out. Their first call will likely be to Denver should that happens.

From @NFLGameDay: Things are going well for the #Packers and Aaron Rodgers. Same for the #Seahawks and QB Russell Wilson. But it's clear both situations could go either way during a crucial 2021. pic.twitter.com/MFnMvSy7dN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater will be Denver’s starting quarterback in Week 1, which isn’t a good sign for how the team feels about former second-round pick Drew Lock. It seems like the Broncos do not believe they have a long-term solution at QB on their current roster. Perhaps they are hoping Bridgewater will serve as a bridge (no pun intended) to Rodgers.

If the Packers do trade Rodgers, there have been indications that they will give him a say in where he ends up. Peyton Manning won a Super Bowl with the Broncos after they acquired him late in his career. Denver is also closer to Rodgers’ home in Northern California. You can see why the situation might appeal to him.