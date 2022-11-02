Browns GM reveals when Deshaun Watson is expected to play

Deshaun Watson is currently serving a suspension that stems from numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be eligible to return later this month. The team expects him on the field as soon as he is given the green light.

Watson is eligible to be reinstated by the NFL on Nov. 28, which is the day after Cleveland’s Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Wednesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters that the plan is for Watson to start against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 13.

“It’s been great to have him back in the building,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “He’s been focused on working on himself. He’s stayed in great shape. He’s been a part of the meetings. He’s done everything and more that’s been asked of him.”

Watson was cleared to return to the Browns’ facility for meetings and conditioning halfway through his 11-game suspension, which was on Oct. 10. He can begin practicing with the team on Nov. 14.

The Browns improved to 3-5 with their win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Berry spoke highly of Jacoby Brissett, who has thrown for 1,862 yards, 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while filling in for Watson.

If the Browns can somehow win two out of their next three games, they will be squarely in the playoff hunt when Watson returns. We have already seen the type of heckling Watson is going to have to deal with from fans. He will be a major boost for the team if he is in shape and can ignore all of that.