Browns officially name Week 1 starting quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have officially called off their quarterback competition.

As expected, Joe Flacco has been named the starting quarterback of the Browns. The team announced on Monday that Flacco will start in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Flacco had been the heavy favorite to win the starting job all offseason. The Browns claimed they were holding an open competition between Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Flacco is the only one of the group who has not missed time with an injury, which likely made head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision even easier.

Flacco previously spent time with the Browns in 2023, so he already knows Stefanski’s offense. The former Super Bowl MVP was surprisingly good that season, going 5-1 during the regular season and leading Cleveland to the playoffs.

The 40-year-old Flacco played in eight games for the Indianapolis Colts last season and finished with 1,761 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

While Sanders was extremely impressive in his preseason debut with the Browns, there was never much of a chance the fifth-round pick was going to enter the season as the starter. It did not help that he has dealt with multiple injuries.

The Browns are looking to turn things around after they went 3-14 last season. Stefanski is in his sixth season as Cleveland’s head coach and could easily be fired if the team does not show significant improvement. He clearly feels that Flacco gives the Browns their best chance of winning.