Former UFL MVP Bryce Perkins signs with NFL team

Reigning UFL MVP Bryce Perkins has parlayed his success into an NFL job.

Perkins, a former Arizona State and Virginia quarterback, is signing with the Carolina Panthers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The move comes with Panthers backup Andy Dalton dealing with an elbow injury.

Perkins won UFL MVP for the Michigan Panthers this past season, throwing for 1,342 yards and rushing for 269 more in seven games. He was a key factor as Michigan reached the UFL championship game.

This will not be the first time Perkins has garnered some time on an NFL roster. He spent three seasons on the Los Angeles Rams roster as a depth quarterback, and even played in five games during the 2022 season as the Rams were hit hard by injuries.

The 28-year-old dual-threat quarterback is the latest in a group of players that have raised their profiles with success in one of the various football leagues that are played in the NFL offseason. PJ Walker turned a successful stint in the XFL into four NFL seasons. Notably, the Panthers were the ones who signed Walker out of the XFL as well.

Dalton suffered a right elbow injury during Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans. It is unclear how serious the injury is, but the Panthers are concerned enough that they wanted to shore up their quarterback depth.