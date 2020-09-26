Buccaneers will allow limited fan attendance at home games starting in Week 4

Some Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will get the chance to see Tom Brady play in person after all this season.

The Buccaneers announced Saturday that a limited number of fans will be allowed at Raymond James Stadium starting in Week 4. The aim is to eventually fill the stadium at 25 percent capacity.

Statement from the #Buccaneers about allowing fan attendance starting Week 4.https://t.co/2nuJwdaef9 pic.twitter.com/yuO2YUcb2E — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2020

Ticket sales rose significantly in the offseason after the Brady signing. Longtime season ticket holders will get the first shot at attending games, however.

There have been some people in attendance at Buccaneers games this season. That was to the frustration of at least one player. That situation will soon be rectified, which will make everyone happy.