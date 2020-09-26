 Skip to main content
Buccaneers will allow limited fan attendance at home games starting in Week 4

September 26, 2020
by Grey Papke

Tom Brady

Some Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will get the chance to see Tom Brady play in person after all this season.

The Buccaneers announced Saturday that a limited number of fans will be allowed at Raymond James Stadium starting in Week 4. The aim is to eventually fill the stadium at 25 percent capacity.

Ticket sales rose significantly in the offseason after the Brady signing. Longtime season ticket holders will get the first shot at attending games, however.

There have been some people in attendance at Buccaneers games this season. That was to the frustration of at least one player. That situation will soon be rectified, which will make everyone happy.

